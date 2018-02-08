

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $1.01 billion, or $0.93 per share. This was down from $1.48 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 15.9% to $5.46 billion. This was down from $6.49 billion last year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $5.46 Bln vs. $6.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -15.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX