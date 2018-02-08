The "E-books Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-books market in Europe is to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022.

E-books Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emerging formats for publishing e-books. Publishers are offering e-books compatible with different ebook readers and devices to significantly drive the popularity of e-books. Publishing formats such as Mobi, EPUB, and KF8 are gaining preference among readers due to the high convenience offered. Also, these online book formats are user-friendly and compatible with several of the latest electronic devices.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing popularity of e-readers. Due to the growth of digitization and continuous technological improvement, consumers are extensively demanding gadgets and digital devices such as e-readers. E-readers enables the readers to access a wide library of reading content. E-readers are gaining prominence in the digital books market as they allow easy portability and access to an expansive online book library at an extremely light weight. Also, the reducing prices of advanced e-readers is further encouraging buyers to purchase e-readers.

