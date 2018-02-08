NetComm Wireless Selects Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G NR Modem Family for 5G Fixed Wireless

SYDNEY, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC), a leading global developer of network access technologies, has selected Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to enable 5G Fixed Wireless with a focus on Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) for telecommunications operators worldwide.

NetComm Wireless has joined a number of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in selecting the Qualcomm Snapdragon' X50 5G NR modem family for standard-compliant 5G product launches starting in 2019.

"eMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband) is likely to be one of the early use cases for 5G and is a natural evolution of NetComm Wireless' Fixed Wireless strategy, leveraging our expertise in high data rate broadband services. The Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem platform will enable NetComm Wireless to support early market adopters seeking to implement a 5G Fixed Wireless solution, an attractive solution for telecommunications operators looking to replace or augment traditional "fixed line" technologies such as copper or coaxial. Telecommunications operators looking to move early on 5G are already consulting with NetComm Wireless on how to utilise their spectrum assets and infrastructure upgrades to put in place their 5G Fixed Wireless eMBB strategy," said Steve Collins, CTO, NetComm Wireless.

"Qualcomm Technologies is working with NetComm Wireless and global OEMs to deliver next-generation 5G mobile experiences to consumers based on the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem chipset," said Mike Finley, senior vice president, president Qualcomm North America and Australia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies has been at the forefront of paving the path to enhanced mobile broadband 5G NR connectivity by providing solutions with Gigabit LTE technologies to global operators and mobile devices today."

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless Limited (ASX: NTC) is a leading developer of Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre and Cable to the distribution point (FTTdp / CTTdp) technologies that underpin an increasingly connected world. Our Listen. Innovate. Solve. methodology supports the unique requirements of leading telecommunications carriers, core network providers, system integrators, government and enterprise customers worldwide. For over 35 years, NetComm Wireless has engineered new generations of world first data communication products and is now a globally recognised communications technology innovator. Headquartered in Sydney (Australia), NetComm Wireless has offices in the US, Europe/UK, New Zealand and Japan. Visit: www.netcommwireless.com.

