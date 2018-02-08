Global Fiberglass Market: Leading Players Competing on Price Differentiation and Technological Advancements; Market to Reach a Valuation of US$10.8 Billion by 2025, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the report, the worldwide FiberglassMarket was worth US$7.21 bn in 2016. Research analysts project it to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025 and reach a value of US$10.8 bn by the end of the forecast period. Fiberglass is produced from molten glass in various forms, such as rovings, strands, yarn, mats, and fabric. Among these, the demand for roving fiberglass is greater and this trend is expected to remain so over the next few years. The construction, wind energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, sports and leisure, marine, and the pipes and tanks sectors have surfaced as the main application areas of fiberglass across the world. Of these, the automotive industry is reporting a higher demand for fiberglass at present and is projected to continue doing so over the next few years.

Geographically, North America has been leading the global market for fiberglass. With the significant rise in its automotive industry, this regional market is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, states the research report.

Rise in Automotive Industry to Boost Global Fiberglass Market

"The main driving force behind the growth of the global fiberglass market is the tremendous rise in the automotive industry," says the author of the research study. Nowadays, consumers prefer owning a car, thanks to their increasing disposable income. With fiberglass being a significant component used in body of vehicles, its demand is escalated substantially across the world. The continued rise in the demand for new vehicles is likely to support the growth of this market in the coming years too.

Along with the automotive industry, the wind energy sector is also propelling this market to great extent. As the significance of renewable energy is being identified throughout the world, massive investments are currently being made for installation of new wind turbines. This, in turn, is adding remarkably to the sales of fiberglass, globally, states the market study.

Advent of Carbon Fiber to Hamper Market's Growth

Though the future of the global fiberglass market, currently, looks bright, it may face tough competition from the advent of its substitute, that is, carbon fiber. Since carbon fiber has more high-end properties as compared to fiberglass, its demand is likely to pick up pace in the near future. However, the high cost associated with carbon fiber will limit its usage to the luxury car and the aerospace segments only, normalizing the situation for the fiberglass market across the world, reports the research study.

The review is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled "Fiberglass Market (By Glass Type - S-Glass, C-Glass, E-Glass, ECR-Glass, Others; Fiber Type - Rovings, Mats, Strands, Fabrics; Technology - Layup, Resin Infusion Molding, Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Filament Winding, Pultrusion, Others; Application - Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Construction, Marine, Sports & Leisure, Pipe & Tank, Others; Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

Key Takeaways

The demand for roving fiberglass is greater than others.

North America has been leading the global market for fiberglass.

The global fiberglass market is segmented into:

By Glass Type

S-Glass

C-Glass

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

Others

By Fiber Type

Rovings

Mats

Strands

Fabrics

By Technology

Layup

Resin Infusion Molding

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Others

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Construction

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Pipe & Tank

Others

