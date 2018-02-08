The G-FORCE XR120 Lithium-ion Hedge Trimmer Was Awarded by IF DESIGN AWARDS 2018

NANJING, China, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SUMEC HARDWARE&TOOLS CO., LTD recently announced that itwas featured with thediscipline product awards in the "Garden" category of the IF DESIGN AWARDS 2018 on January 30, 2018. The award was presented by the world's oldest and most authoritative independent design organization, Hannover-based IF International Forum Design GmbH, for its G-FORCE XR120 Lithium-ion Hedge Trimmer, which is powered by high performance 120V battery pack.

G-FORCE provides lithium-ion series products with high quality, security and reliability. "The G-FORCE XR120 series contains many new features, such as Adaptive Cutting Technology, that bring terrific performance and superior reliably to end users," said Roland Menken, Managing Director of MEROTEC GmbH. G-FORCE XR120 Lithium-ion series also offers a robotic mower, self-propelled lawn mower, grass trimmer, hedge trimmer, chainsaw, blower and the newly announced 4-in-1 hand-held product. All the products under 120V battery platform aim to make petrol-reliant productsinto history. "No petrol, no emission, low noise and vibration-the XR120 cordless platform is designed for professionals demanding powerful and reliable products," said Liu Kai, the president of SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd.

IF DESIGN AWARDS 2018 annually selects a63-member jury thatis made up of independent experts from all over the world. They distribute awardsbased on a product's marketability, portability, maneuverabilityand design. This year's nomination and selection process was intense. Over 6,400 entries were submitted from 54 countries in hopes of receiving the award.

Further information regarding this award for G-FORCE XR120 Lithium-ion Hedge Trimmer can be found in the "Design Excellence" section on the IF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE. Please visit www.ifworlddesignguide.com

About SUMEC HARDWARE&TOOLS CO., LTD

Founded in 1997 in Nanjing, China, SUMEC is a manufacturer of innovative indoor and outdoor power tools and equipment in battery, electric and gas power platforms for the global market. Headquartered in China with divisions for R&D and marketing in North America, UK, Europe and Australia, SUMEC is emerging as the leader for performance, innovation and quality in power garden products with its G-FORCE brand offering a full range of outdoor power equipment including pressure washers and lawn care products. For more information, visit www.gforce-tools.com or www.sumecpower.com

About the IF DESIGN AWARD

For 65 years, the IF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The IF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the IF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design/UX, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept. All awarded entries are featured on the IF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, in the IF design app and are displayed at the IF design exhibition Hamburg. For more information, visit www.ifworlddesignguide.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/639944/SUMEC_IF_design_awards.jpg