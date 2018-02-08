Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Ball to Build Beverage Can Plant In Paraguay and Expand Capacity in Argentina

Stock Monitor: Mobile Mini Post Earnings Reporting

Increasing Demand for Aluminum Beverage Packaging in South America

There has been an improvement in the economic condition of South American countries.

Simultaneously, the demand for aluminum beverage packaging in Paraguay, and surrounding countries, has been rising as more and more people are consuming beer and other refreshing drinks. There has also been increasing awareness about converting to more sustainable, infinitely recyclable beverage cans. The demand for cans in Argentina is expected to grow further and volumes are projected to double from 2016 to 2019.

In November 2017, Ball reported a 5.8% growth in sales in its third-quarter results, owing to a strong demand for cans in Latin America. Can sales of the South American Beverage Packaging Unit increased by 33.6% to $425 million, while segment volumes were up double-digits with mid-single digit growth in Brazil.

Ball Aims to Increase Presence in South America

These investments will help Ball expand its presence in the growing beverage can market of Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina. Besides, multiple facilities will enable the Company to support varied customer demands with multiple can sizes.

Ball's investment in Argentina is the third in two years, indicative of the Company's increasing focus on these markets.

The plan at Asunción would commence production in the fourth quarter of 2019, and its capacity is already contracted under long-term agreements.

Carlos Pires, President at the beverage-packaging unit in South America, believes that these investments will help Ball to broaden its geographic reach into a new and growing market. It will also take the Company closer to its customers in the South American area, which aligns with its long-term vision for growth.

Ball Bagged Multiple "Can of the Year' Awards in 2017

Ball won silver and bronze "Can of the Year' awards 2017 in The Can-Maker Summit for its L'Oréal Men Expert Antiperspirant can in the "Aerosol Cans' category and its Tactile can in the "Prototype' category. The Can-Maker Summit took place at Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland on October 24-25, 2017.

Besides, it also won the Asia CanTech Award 2017 from CanTech International for its Riya Bindas Mania aluminum aerosol deodorant can on January 05, 2018. Ball had specifically designed the Riya Bindas Mania aluminum aerosol deodorant for Reacha Cosmetics so that it stands out on a saturated shelf.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Ball's stock rose 6.50%, ending the trading session at $39.33.

Volume traded for the day: 7.55 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.13 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.84%; past twelve-month period - up 8.32%; and year-to-date - up 3.91%

After yesterday's close, Ball's market cap was at $14.09 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 53.15.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.02%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry.

