Active-Investors: Wired News - The US International Trade Commission Rules in Favor of Aspen Aerogels in Patents Infringement Against Two Chinese Companies

Commenting on the matter, Don Young, President and CEO of Aspen, said:

"The ITC final determination and our recent win in Germany serve to validate the strength of the patent portfolio protecting our innovative aerogel technology platform. From the outset, we have maintained our firm belief that both Alison and Nano infringe our patents. We greatly appreciate the time and diligent work by the ITC to investigate and confirm our position."

ITC's ruling

After a detailed review of the documents presented by all parties to the case, the ITC's findings indicated that Alison and Nano had indeed infringed on Aspen's patented technology while manufacturing certain aerogel insulation products. In ITC's final ruling on February 05, 2018, it issued a limited exclusion order prohibiting the import and sale of the infringed models of aerogel insulation products manufactured by Alison and Nano in the US. ITC's orders will be enforced by the US Customs and Border Protection. The case will have a sixty-day presidential review period during which the two Companies have the option of appealing to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Case History

Aspen had filed the patent infringement case against Alison and Nano in June 2016, after which the ITC started its investigation. In its complaint, Aspen had claimed that these two companies are selling aerogel insulation products manufactured by them, infringed on Aspen's patented technology. Aspen had appealed to the ITC for the prevention of import and sale of the infringed products manufactured by Alison and Nano in the US, and it sought damages from these companies.

In October 2017, the ITC's Initial Determination had determined that both Alison and Nano had infringed on Aspen's product and process patents relating to aerogel insulation and that Aspens claims were valid.

Earlier in January 2018, the German Courts also ruled in favor of Aspen in the patents infringement case brought against Hiltex Techniche Weefsels b.v.

Hiltex was the reseller of aerogel insulation products manufactured by Alison in the European markets. The German Court found that Alison products sold by Hiltex had infringed on Aspen's four European patents Aspen and Hiltex settled the matter after Hiltex agreed to stop the import and sale of infringed aerogel insulation products in any European market. Aspen has filed a separate patent infringement case in the same German Court against Alison and Nano, which is still pending.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Northborough, Massachusetts-based Aspen is a leading energy technology company providing innovative thermal management solutions for the energy insulation market. Aspen designs, develops and manufactures innovative, high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets where thermal energy efficiency is at a premium and Aspen's products offer unique value. Aspen's products offer insulations which is five times more effective than traditional insulation materials. Some of the Company's clients include companies in Refining, Petrochemical, LNG, Power, and Subsea markets. The Company's main product brands include Cryogen®, Pyrogel® and Spaceloft®, which are manufactured at its manufacturing facility located in East Providence, Rhode Island.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Aspen Aerogels' stock advanced 8.04%, ending the trading session at $4.97.

Volume traded for the day: 162.58 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 81.57 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.43%; previous six-month period - up 4.63%; past twelve-month period - up 14.25%; and year-to-date - up 1.84%

After yesterday's close, Aspen Aerogels' market cap was at $121.37 million.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

