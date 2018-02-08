Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Stryker's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 10%; Adjusted Earnings Advanced 10.5%

Stock Monitor: ABIOMED Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SYK. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on January 30, 2018. The medical device maker outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Stryker. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ABMD

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Stryker most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SYK

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Stryker's consolidated net sales increased 10.0% to $3.47 billion compared to $3.16 billion in Q4 2016. Excluding the 0.7% impact of acquisitions, Stryker's organic net sales increased 8.1%, including a 9.1% growth from increased unit volumes, partially offset by 1.0% in lower prices. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $3.46 billion.

For the full year FY17, Stryker's consolidated net sales advanced 9.9% to $12.44 billion compared to $11.33 billion in FY16. Excluding the 2.7% impact of acquisitions, the Company's organic net sales grew 7.1%, including a growth of 8.2% from increased unit volumes, partially offset by 1.1% in lower prices.

During Q4 2017, Stryker reported a gross margin of 64.5% compared to 66.1% in Q4 2016. The Company posted an operating margin of 20.5% in the reported quarter versus 20.9% in the year earlier same quarter. Stryker's results included charges for the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), amortization of purchased intangible assets, restructuring-related activities, Rejuvenate and ABG II recall, as well as acquisition- and integration-related activities. Excluding the impact of these charges, the Company's gross profit margin increased to 66.4% in the reported quarter from 64.5%, and operating income margin to 27.0% from 20.5%.

For Q4 2017, Stryker reported a net loss of $249 million, or $0.66 loss per diluted share, compared to a net income of $510 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported net earnings included charges for the impact of the TCJA, amortization of purchased intangible assets, restructuring-related activities, Rejuvenate and ABG II recall, and acquisition- and integration-related activities. Excluding the impact of these charges, Stryker's adjusted net earnings increased 10.5% to $746 million, while adjusted net earnings per diluted share advanced 10.1% to $1.96 on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.95 per share.

For FY17, Stryker reported net earnings of $1.02 billion, or $2.68 per diluted share, compared to $1.65 billion, or $4.35 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding the impact of the afore-mentioned charges, the Company's adjusted net earnings totaled $2.47 billion, or $6.49 per diluted share, for the reported quarter; reflecting a growth of 12.3% and 11.9%, respectively.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Stryker's Orthopedics segment's net sales jumped 8.1% to $1.31 billion on a y-o-y basis. The segment's sales increased 6.8% in constant currency, excluding acquisitions, including 9.3% from increased unit volumes, partially offset by 2.5% in lower prices.

For Q4 2017, Stryker's MedSurg segment's net sales advanced 10.9% to $1.58 billion compared to $1.43 billion in Q4 2016. Excluding the 1.3% impact of acquisitions, the segment's net sales increased 8.5% on a constant currency basis.

Stryker's Neuro-technology and Spine segment's sales totaled $586 million for Q4 2017, up 11.5% compared to $526 million in Q4 2016. Excluding the 0.4% impact of acquisitions, net sales increased 10.0% in constant currency, including 11.7% from increased unit volumes, partially offset by 1.7% in lower prices.

Outlook

For FY18, Stryker is forecasting organic sales growth to be in the range of 6.0% to 6.5%. The Company is projecting adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the band of $1.57 to $1.62 in Q1 2018, and $7.07 to $7.17 in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Stryker's stock slightly fell 0.30%, ending the trading session at $153.67.

Volume traded for the day: 1.61 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.23 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 5.15%; and past twelve-month period - up 25.43%

After yesterday's close, Stryker's market cap was at $58.41 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 57.40.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors