Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market segmentation study on the shaft mining industry. The client, a leading shaft mining industry player, wanted to understand the market attractiveness and develop actionable marketing strategies to meet customer requirements. Based on the preferences of the customer, the client wanted to develop effective marketing strategies for their products.

According to the market segmentation professionals at Infiniti, "Market segmentation solutions help firms further divide the market based on similarities and gain a competitive advantage."

Over the past few years, the global shaft mining industry has been witnessing setbacks regarding low ROIs and losses faced. Leading companies in the shaft mining industry are reforming their business models to improve their overall production capabilities. The growth of the shaft mining industry is mostly supported by the increasing demand for iron ore from the construction and transportation sectors.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to concentrate on marketing resources through efficient distribution channels. The client was also able to find out ways to segment the market based on geography and sentiments of the customers over specific products.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Tap potential market opportunities and update their offerings

Segment profitable target group and allocate resources accordingly

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Allocating resources and meeting requirements of the customers

Streamlining product offerings across niche market segments

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

