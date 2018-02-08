

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $478 million, or $1.51 per share. This was higher than $427 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $35.19 billion. This was up from $33.15 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $478 Mln. vs. $427 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $1.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $35.19 Bln vs. $33.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 - $5.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX