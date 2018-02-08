

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $137 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $105 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.87 billion. This was up from $1.76 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $137 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.48 - $2.63



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX