

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands (YUM) Thursday announced a new partnership with online and mobile takeout food-ordering company Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) to drive incremental sales to KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S.



YUM also entered into an agreement with Grubhub to purchase $200 million of common stock, that help accelerate expansion of its U.S. delivery network.



YUM said the partnership will help consumers to access and drive profitable incremental sales growth for franchisees. KFC, Taco Bell and Grubhub will engage in joint marketing initiatives that will generate new diners and drive order frequency for existing diners.



Grubhub will expand its board of directors from nine to 10 members and appoint Pizza Hut U.S. President Artie Starrs to the newly created board seat as an independent director.



