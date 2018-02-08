

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $3.80 million, or $0.24 per share. This was up from $1.75 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $22.51 million. This was up from $21.63 million last year.



Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.80 Mln. vs. $1.75 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 117.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 118.2% -Revenue (Q4): $22.51 Mln vs. $21.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%



