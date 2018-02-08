Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: ConocoPhillips Raises its Dividend by 7.5%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 09, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 08, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on COP:

Dividend Declared

On February 01, 2018, ConocoPhillips' Board of Directors approved a 7.5% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.265 to $0.285 per share. The dividend is payable on March 01, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2018.

ConocoPhillips' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.04% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.35% for the Basic Materials sector.

Dividend Insight

ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.45 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, ConocoPhillips is forecasted to report earnings of $2.78 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.14 per share.

For the fourth quarter 2017, ended December 31, 2017, ConocoPhillips' cash provided by operating activities was $2.5 billion, exceeding $1.5 billion in capital expenditures and investments and $0.3 billion of dividends. Additionally, ConocoPhillips repaid debt of $1.3 billion, repurchased the Company's common stock for $1.0 billion, sold $0.8 billion of short-term investments and received proceeds from asset dispositions of $0.1 billion. At year-end 2017, ConocoPhillips had $6.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and $1.9 billion of short-term investments. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

Earnings Announcement

On February 01, 2018, ConocoPhillips announced earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.32 per share, in Q4 2017 compared to net loss of $35 million, or $0.03 per share, in Q4 2016. Excluding benefits from US tax reform and the settlement of Ecuador arbitration, the Company's reported quarter adjusted earnings were $0.5 billion, or $0.45 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.3 billion, or $0.26 per share, for the year ago same period.

ConocoPhillips' production, excluding Libya, for Q4 2017 was 1,219 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED), reflecting a decrease of 368 MBOED compared to the year ago same period. Excluding the impact of dispositions, the Company's underlying production increased 4% on a y-o-y basis, driven by ramp up of major projects and development programs.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes North American unconventional assets and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, ConocoPhillips' stock was marginally down 0.55%, ending the trading session at $55.63.

Volume traded for the day: 7.72 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.91 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 3.65%; previous six-month period - up 21.92%; past twelve-month period - up 12.57%; and year-to-date - up 1.35%

After yesterday's close, ConocoPhillips' market cap was at $68.38 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

