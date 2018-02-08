Active-Investors: Wired News - Compugen Reports Publication of Discovery and Validation of ILDR2 as A Novel Immune Checkpoint and Its Use for Auto-Immune Diseases

Stock Monitor: Array BioPharma Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CGEN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 06, 2018, the Company, a therapeutic discovery firm, announced the online publication of the data pertaining to the discovery and validation of the ILDR2 protein as a novel immune checkpoint and its use as an Fc fusion protein for the treatment of auto-immune diseases in two peer-reviewed papers in The Journal of Immunology. Antibody-based therapeutics targeting ILDR2 (CGEN-15001T) for immuno-oncology were licensed to Bayer AG, while Compugen retains the full rights to the fusion protein CGEN-15001. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Compugen. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ARRY

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Compugen most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CGEN

Compugen, First to Publish Data on ILDR2 as a New Immune Checkpoint with a Therapeutic Role in Auto-Immune Diseases

Anat Cohen-Dayag, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Compugen, mentioned that Compugen is the first to publish data on ILDR2 as a new immune checkpoint with a potential therapeutic role in auto-immune diseases and cancer immuno-therapy, each presenting first-in-class therapeutic opportunities. This is the third novel immune checkpoint disclosed by the Company, following PVRIG and TIGIT. Cohen-Dayag added that Compugen has identified a new pathway with robust and diversified data supporting ILDR2 mechanism-of-action and broad therapeutic potential, both for the treatment of auto-immune diseases and for cancer immuno-therapy.

Publications Supporting Immune-Related Functions of ILDR2 and Its Use in Auto-Immune Diseases

ILDR2, a Novel B7-like Protein that Negatively Regulates T Cell Responses - The publication describes the computational discovery approach leading to the discovery of ILDR2 as a novel immune checkpoint. The experimental validation of the role of this protein as a negative regulator of T cell activity was established. The publication reports the beneficial effects of CGEN-15001 in an animal model of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), as well as in a translational assay utilizing blood cells from RA patients that mimics the deleterious interactions of immune cells in the RA synovium. These findings assign a new role to the ILDR2 protein, whose immune-related function was not previously known.

- The publication describes the computational discovery approach leading to the discovery of ILDR2 as a novel immune checkpoint. The experimental validation of the role of this protein as a negative regulator of T cell activity was established. The publication reports the beneficial effects of CGEN-15001 in an animal model of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), as well as in a translational assay utilizing blood cells from RA patients that mimics the deleterious interactions of immune cells in the RA synovium. These findings assign a new role to the ILDR2 protein, whose immune-related function was not previously known. ILDR2-Fc, a Novel Regulator of Immune Homeostasis and Inducer of Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance - In a pre-clinical research, an additional paper was published demonstrating the potential of ILDR2-Fc fusion protein to address auto-immune and inflammatory conditions, as well as the mechanism of action underlying this activity. The data showed the potent and long-lasting immuno-modulatory activity of ILDR2-Fc fusion protein in animal models of multiple sclerosis (R-EAE) and type 1 diabetes, and its ability to promote engraftment in an animal model of bone marrow transplantation. These findings point to a compelling mode of action for this Fc fusion protein in auto-immune diseases.

CGEN-15001 Demonstrated Restoration of Immune Tolerance in Auto-Immunity

In January 2017, the Company disclosed new animal model results demonstrating the restoration of immune tolerance by CGEN-15001. The immune tolerance established by CGEN-15001 was shown to be antigen-specific, indicating that treatment with CGEN-15001 has the potential to not only generate a durable response, but also to avoid the global immune suppression generated by other therapeutic agents for auto-immune diseases.

Compugen Collaboration with Bayer in Immuno-Oncology

In July 2017, Compugen announced updates to its collaborative activities in immuno-oncology with Bayer. The agreement with Bayer involves the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against novel immune checkpoint regulator, CGEN-15001T. As announced in August 2013, the CGEN-15001T program continues to be advanced by Bayer towards human clinical trials, for which pre-clinical stage milestones have been achieved.

About Auto-Immune Diseases

An auto-immune disease is a condition in which one's immune system mistakenly attacks one's body. There are at least 80 types of auto-immune diseases. Nearly any body part can be involved. The common symptoms include low grade fever and tiredness. Often symptoms come and go. Some auto-immune diseases, such as lupus, run in families, and certain cases may be triggered by infections or other environmental factors.

About CGEN-15001

CGEN-15001, Compugen's lead program, is an Fc fusion protein consisting of the extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an Fc domain, for the potential use in auto-immune diseases. It is a first-in-class therapeutic candidate of a novel inhibitory checkpoint pathway, with the potential to restore immune tolerance and re-establish immune homeostasis, thus potentially offering patients a durable therapeutic response and a safer treatment profile.

About Compugen Ltd

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Holon, Israel, Compugen is a drug discovery Company with a unique, broadly applicable, predictive discovery infrastructure, which is advancing a therapeutic pipeline consisting mainly of early-stage immuno-oncology programs, aimed at harnessing the immune system to eradicate cancer in the United States, Europe, and Israel.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Compugen's stock slightly rose 0.94%, ending the trading session at $2.67.

Volume traded for the day: 183.28 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.90%; and year-to-date - up 7.00%

After yesterday's close, Compugen's market cap was at $139.80 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors