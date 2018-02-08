sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,65 Euro		-1,37
-8,05 %
WKN: 883035 ISIN: US8816242098 Ticker-Symbol: TEV 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,72
15,768
16:09
15,72
15,78
16:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD15,65-8,05 %