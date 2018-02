WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health (CAH) raised its outlook for fiscal 2018 non-GAAP EPS to $5.25-$5.50 to reflect $0.40 per share of benefit from the lower federal rate due to U.S. tax reform.



For the second-quarter, excluding a $0.20 benefit from a lower tax rate applied to year-to-date non-GAAP pre-tax earnings due to U.S. tax reform, non-GAAP EPS was $1.31, a 2 percent decrease from prior-year quarter. Revenue was $35.2 billion, an increase of 6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX