

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $188.97 million, or $0.52 per share. This was down from $201.17 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.65 billion. This was up from $1.58 billion last year.



