Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: ExxonMobil Has Raised Dividend Consecutively for 35 Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 09, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) ("ExxonMobil") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 08, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on XOM:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=XOM

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On January 31, 2018, ExxonMobil's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Common Stock, payable on March 09, 2018 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 12, 2018.

Exxon's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.86%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 2.35% for the Basic Materials sector. Through its dividends, ExxonMobil has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 35 consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

ExxonMobil has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.62 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, ExxonMobil is forecasted to report earnings of $4.74 for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $3.08 per share.

For Q4 2017, ExxonMobil's cash flow from operations and asset sales was $33.2 billion for FY17, including proceeds associated with asset sales of $3.1 billion. ExxonMobil's cash flow from operations and asset sales exceeded dividends and net investments in FY17. As of December 31, 2017, ExxonMobil had cash and cash equivalents worth approximately $3.2 billion. The balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned over the long-term to sustain the dividend distribution.

Recent Development for Exxon

On February 02, 2018, ExxonMobil announced that Franklin, President of ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing Company, has communicated his intention to retire, effective March 01, 2018, after more than 35 years of service. Franklin, 60, was appointed President - ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing Company effective March 01, 2013 and elected as a Vice President of the Corporation on May 01, 2009.

ExxonMobil's Board has appointed Peter Clarke as the President of ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing Company and elected him as a Vice President of the Corporation. Clarke is currently Vice President - international gas, ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing Company, and lead country manager for ExxonMobil businesses in the U.K.

About Exxon Mobil Corp.

ExxonMobil explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The Company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. ExxonMobil manufactures petroleum products and also produces and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products. The Company also transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. ExxonMobil was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, ExxonMobil's stock declined 1.80%, ending the trading session at $76.94.

Volume traded for the day: 21.95 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 11.73 million shares.

After yesterday's close, ExxonMobil's market cap was at $343.51 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.09.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors