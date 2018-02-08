

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), the owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, reported Thursday that fourth-quarter net income grew 44 percent to $436 million from $303 million last year. On a continuing operations basis, net income rose 42 percent.



Earnings per share were $1.26, compared to last year's earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.83.



Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.96, compared to $0.80 a year ago. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues in the quarter declined 16 percent to $1.58 billion from $1.89 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.59 billion for the quarter.



Company sales dropped 28 percent from last year to $890 million, while franchise and license fees and income grew 6 percent to $687 million.



In the quarter, total KFC segment revenues dropped 12 percent to $814 million and total Pizza Hut revenues fell 24 percent to $234 million. Total Taco Bell revenues declined 19 percent to $531 million.



Worldwide system sales grew 4 percent, with KFC at 6%, Taco Bell at 3% and Pizza Hut at 1%, excluding the 53rd week.



Same store sales increased 2 percent, with KFC up 3 percent, Taco Bell up 2 percent, and Pizza Hut rising 1 percent.



In pre-market activity, Yum! Brands shares were trading at $83.00, up 3.58 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX