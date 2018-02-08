

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.95 billion, or $1.92 per share. This was up from $1.83 billion, or $1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $48.39 billion. This was up from $45.97 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.95 Bln. vs. $1.83 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.92 vs. $1.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q4): $48.39 Bln vs. $45.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



