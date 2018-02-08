Western Europe Telecommunications Market 2018-2025 - Analysis and Outlook of Mobile, Fixed Line and Broadband Sectors

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Future of Western Europe Telecommunications Market to 2025 - Analysis and Outlook of Western Europe Mobile, Fixed Line and Broadband Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research work strategically analyzes Western Europe telecommunications market, examining the recent trends, drivers and challenges across diverse dimensions such as growth, demand, pricing, competition, consumer behaviour, infrastructure, policies and others.
The study also provides in-depth analysis of segment wise telecommunications including mobile, fixed line and fixed broadband services. All key markets in the region along with their individual market trends, outlook and operators are included in the research.
The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-segment including mobile, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2025 for the following countries: Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, United Kingdom
Western Europe telecommunication revenues, investment and infrastructure details are also covered in the report. Further, emerging business environment in Western Europe together with comparison to five competitive benchmark countries are included, to assess the country's prominence on regional front.
On the competitive analysis front, leading companies along with their market shares are identified. Further, key business strategies of market leaders, their tariffs and SWOT profiles are included. In addition, the research work forecasts the demographic and economic drivers of Western Europe that enable strategy planners to formulate their pricing and branding strategies.
The report also includes latest telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other aspects are analyzed.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Western Europe Telecom Market Overview
Western Europe Telecom Market-Strategic Analysis
- Trends Shaping the Future of Western Europe Telecom Industry
- Key strategies being Implemented by Market Leaders
- Telecom Revenues in Western Europe Countries
- Telecom Investments in Western Europe Countries
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Western Europe Telecom Market Outlook
Western Europe Telecom Competitive Environment
- Market Shares by Company
- Regulatory Bodies and Their Role in Industries
Western Europe Countries Telecom Industry Benchmarking
- Overall Ranking
- Demand Index
- Infrastructure Index
- Growth Index
Western Europe Economic and Demographic Outlook to 2025
- GDP Forecast, 2005-2025
- GDP per Capita Forecast, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast, 2005-2025
- Unemployment Trends in Western Europe Countries
Competitor Analysis
Recent Industry Developments in Western Europe countries Telecom Markets
Appendix
