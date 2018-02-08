Vestarin Project has Reached its Funding Target Contrary to the Market Situation

MOSCOW, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vestarin -Marketplace of goods and services for crypto

Blockchain startup Vestarin, which is developing a universal platform for the integration of cryptocurrency in business and everyday life, has collected the amount of 2,000 ETH contrary to the downtrend in the market.

According to the project website https://www.vestarin.io, the minimum threshold of token sale had been raised only a few days after the start of the campaign.

It should be noted that the collection occursin the background of a sharp collapse of both thecrypto market, and indices of stock exchanges. It is also important that since after the collapse of the ETH, the same number of tokens can be bought with fewer dollars. It is obvious that the idea of Vestarin has been realized by the weakened market, which has been proved by the collected amount.

Management of the project intends to use the raised funds to further improve the demo version of the platform, and also for expansion of the company, as well as a new development center based in Russia. According to the developers, after reaching a "soft cap", Vestarinhasenough resources to hire the best industry experts.

The Vestarin team is working on the platform which will combine a variety of services: information, payment and marketing, all related to cryptocurrencies. In addition, the platform will allow the staff members/partners to search for projects related to blockchain development, as well ashave anintegrated instant messenger for all users. The aim of the project is to make cryptocurrency convenient and easy for daily use worldwide, such as offline and online shopping.

The first stage of the Token sale will last until February 28th. For early investors Vestarin Token sale will offer up to 56% discount. In future, full scope of functionalities will be available to token owners only, improving the stable demand for them once the platform becomes fully operational.

For more detailed information about Vestarin and ongoing crowd sale please visit vestarin.io.

About Vestarin

Vestarin is a unique platform for the cryptocurrency market. You can find the right people to work with the blockchain projects. Spend crypto for daily needs, shopping, restaurants or services without changing it to fiat money. Be more informed from trusted people about new ICO start-ups before investing in them, as well as about a lot more features such as informational base, news, forum and mining farms market, in order for businesses to integrate an establishment or a shop in any country and get a profit in cryptocurrency.