TRESemmé Celebrates Its 70th Year in Style at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --This Fashion Week, TRESemmé is kicking-off its 70th anniversary celebrations by proudly returning to the runways as official haircare sponsor for its 20th consecutive season.

This season, TRESemmé is once again partnering with a team of powerhouse stylists, including TRESemmé Global Hairstylist, Justine Marjan, along with leading industry experts Odile Gilbert and Holli Smith. The trio will give women insider access backstage, showcasing the work and creativity that goes into each style on the runway. Justine will also be on-hand to host an intimate celebration for the brand's 70th anniversary, where TRESemmé guests will have the opportunity to toast our female founder, Edna Emme and her legacy over the past seven decades.

"I am excited to celebrate such a special anniversary with TRESemmé this season. They have been helping women achieve beautiful hairstyles for 70 years and I'm honored to continue on this journey with them," said Justine Marjan, TRESemmé Global Hairstylist. "TRESemmé wants to help women feel their best, and together with Odile and Holli, we will help women around the world nail their look."

TRESemmé will also collaborate with nine designers throughout the week to create fashion-forward looks, including: Alice + Olivia, Carolina Herrera, Creatures of Comfort, Cushnie et Ochs, Jason Wu, Jill Stuart, Jonathan Simkhai, Naeem Khan and Sally La Pointe.

CONTACT: Allison Goldberg, +1.917.639.4923, Allison.Goldberg@Edelman.com

