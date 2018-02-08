OGI Stock Forecast: Is an Acquisition in Its Future?Following a strong showing in the first quarter of 2018, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OTC:OGRMF) may have been added to the shopping list of a number of larger, hungrier companies in the marijuana market. As we near the legalization in Canada and money continues to pour into pot, we're going to see an effort to consolidate companies, with the biggest players trying to stake out as large a claim as possible to the overall market by acquiring smaller companies, and OrganiGram Holdings stock may be the next to be gobbled up..

