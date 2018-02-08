Beazley expects double-digit premium growth this year as the insurer emerges from a year when hurricanes, earthquakes and fires battered its profits. Pre-tax profit for the year to the end of December fell 43% to $168m (£121m) as Beazley paid out more than $110m in cash advances and claims settlements. The Lloyd's of London insurer said after a long period of depressed premiums due to competition and a lack of catastrophes rates were now on the rise. Gross written premiums rose 7% to $2.34bn ...

