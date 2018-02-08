Elon Musk's electric car and battery company Tesla has revealed the biggest quarterly loss in the company's history, though it was not as bad as Wall Street estimates had feared. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $675.4m from revenue of $3.29bn, compared to the $121m loss from $2.28bn sales a year before. Tesla's fourth-quarter loss was $513m after adjusting for one-off items, or $3.04 per share, which was less than analysts' consensus estimate of $3.15, according to FactSet. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...