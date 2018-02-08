Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest inventory optimization study on the CPG industry. A renowned client in the CPG industry wanted to maximize the service levels and predict the demand for the products to meet the growing needs of the consumers. One of the main objectives of the client was to increase the efficiency of their inventory planning process by including demand forecasting capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005610/en/

Inventory Optimization for a Renowned Client in the CPG Industry Helps Maintain their Inventory Levels. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the inventory optimization experts at Quantzig, "Inventory optimization helps organizations improve their efficiency, curtail inventory costs, and eliminate out-of-stock situations."

The GDP growth of the CPG industry is slowing down, and there is a rapid migration from offline to online channels to reinvent themselves in the market. With an aim to remain competitive in the market, important companies in the CPG industry are planning to improve their existing operational models and devise winning go-to-market strategies to enhance their brand image and also increase their profit margins.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to gain better visibility into the supply chain from the manufacture of goods to the distribution of products. The client was able to upgrade the quality of the products and made sure that the product delivery cost is low.

This inventory optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Optimize their operation

Guarantee the right product is available at the right time

To read more, request a free proposal

This inventory optimization solution provided predictive insights on:

Improving the product quality and optimizing their supply chain network design

Gaining better visibility into warehouse operations

To learn more, request a free proposal

View the complete inventory optimization study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/cpg-industry-inventory-optimization

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005610/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us