BioGX and Launch Diagnostics Announce Distribution Partnership For U.K. and Ireland

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGX continues to expand its global presence with the announcement of a distribution partnership between BioGX's Amsterdam-based European subsidiary, BioGX B.V., and U.K.-based distributor, Launch Diagnostics.

Launch Diagnostics, based in England, is now responsible for the distribution of BioGX B.V. products throughout the U.K., as well as the Republic of Ireland. This multi-year partnership with Launch Diagnostics began Jan. 1, 2018 and will include all of BioGX B.V.'s CE-IVD product line for infectious diseases, as well as LUO products, Template Positive Controls, and ValidPAKs to facilitate customer validation studies.

Quality, ease of use and menu expansion were benefits that drew Launch Diagnostics to BioGX. According to John Twycross, Managing Director of Launch Diagnostics, "Launch Diagnostics, one of the largest independent diagnostic distributors in the U.K., is very excited to partner with BioGX B.V., one of the leading global suppliers of molecular diagnostic kits.The BioGX Sample-Ready' technology enables us to offer an all-in-one solution to BD MAX customers so they can increase their infectious disease test repertoire and use their instruments more cost effectively. The quality and ease of use of the lyophilised reagents allows labs to have results they can be confident in and can easily implement the assays into their routine testing."

Both companies' commitment to exemplary customer service played a major role in the development of the partnership, according to BioGX Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ken Gordon. "Launch Diagnostics has an impeccable reputation for customer support," says Gordon. "They are a well-respected company whose reputation is only exceeded by their service."

Gordon goes on to say that BioGX B.V. end-users can expect a significant enhancement in local support as a result of the partnership. "Excellent support at the customer level, timely delivery, competitive pricing, and one stop shopping. These are some of the benefits current BioGX B.V. users will enjoy as a result of our partnership with one of Europe's premier distributors."

About BioGX

BioGX provides partner-specified formulation and manufacturing services for custom molecular reagent components. Operating in a cGMP compliant environment, BioGX has a decade of experience in applying its proprietary "platform-agnostic" reagent technology across a variety of real-time PCR and Next Generation Sequencing platforms. The Sample-Ready' technology is applied within clinical, food safety, pharma, and water quality analysis industries worldwide.

About BioGX B.V.

BioGX B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of BioGX U.S., is a provider of molecular diagnostics reagents for clinical applicationsacross a variety of qPCR platforms.

About Launch Diagnostics

Launch Diagnostics is one of the major independent distributors in the U.K., providing high quality diagnostic reagents and instrumentation from world leading manufacturers to the health services of the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg, North Africa, and to the Republic of Ireland through ACCUSAY Diagnostics.

