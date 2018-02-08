Eastern Europe Telecommunications Market 2018-2025: Focus on Belarus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Future of Eastern Europe Telecommunications Market to 2025 - Analysis and Outlook of Eastern Europe Mobile, Fixed Line and Broadband Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research work strategically analyzes Eastern Europe telecommunications market, examining the recent trends, drivers and challenges across diverse dimensions such as growth, demand, pricing, competition, consumer behaviour, infrastructure, policies and others.



The study also provides in-depth analysis of segment wise telecommunications including mobile, fixed line and fixed broadband services. All key markets in the region along with their individual market trends, outlook and operators are included in the research.



The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-segment including mobile, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2025 for the following countries: Belarus, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia



Eastern Europe telecommunication revenues, investment and infrastructure details are also covered in the report. Further, emerging business environment in Eastern Europe together with comparison to five competitive benchmark countries are included, to assess the country's prominence on regional front.



On the competitive analysis front, leading companies along with their market shares are identified. Further, key business strategies of market leaders, their tariffs and SWOT profiles are included. In addition, the research work forecasts the demographic and economic drivers of Eastern Europe that enable strategy planners to formulate their pricing and branding strategies.



The report also includes latest telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other aspects are analyzed.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Eastern Europe Telecom Market Overview

Eastern Europe Telecom Market-Strategic Analysis

Trends Shaping the Future of Eastern Europe Telecom Industry

Key strategies being Implemented by Market Leaders

Telecom Revenues in Eastern Europe Countries

Telecom Investments in Eastern Europe Countries

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Eastern Europe Telecom Market Outlook



Eastern Europe Telecom Competitive Environment

Market Shares by Company

Regulatory Bodies and Their Role in Industries

Eastern Europe Countries Telecom Industry Benchmarking

Overall Ranking

Demand Index

Infrastructure Index

Growth Index

Eastern Europe Economic and Demographic Outlook to 2025

GDP Forecast, 2005-2025

GDP per Capita Forecast, 2005-2025

Population Forecast, 2005-2025

Unemployment Trends in Eastern Europe Countries

Competitor Analysis



Recent Industry Developments in Eastern Europe countries Telecom Markets



Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8ss59r/eastern_europe?w=5



