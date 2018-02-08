Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that representatives of the Wuxi Municipal Financial Affairs Office (WMFAO) have completed their visit and review of the Company's upcoming subsidiary Asia Synergy Financial Capital's ("ASFC") offices.

The WMFAO representatives will now draft and submit a final a report of their visit and review of ASFC's premises, which will be part of the final documents to be filed for the registration of ASFC as a licensed financial services company in China. The drafting and submission of the final report can take anywhere between 5 to 15 business days to complete. While the approval process of ASFC runs its course, fellow Peak subsidiary Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS") continues to provide Gold Legal™ services to Cubeler platform clients until ASFC is ready to provide financial services on the platform.

Changes to Peak's Canadian Executive Team

Peak also announced the appointment of Mr. Jean Landreville as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer as of January 31, 2018. Mr. Landreville joined the Company's executive team back in November 2017 as Director of Finance partly in anticipation of the arrival of ASFC, which is expected to significantly increase the volume and complexity of the Company's subsidiaries' transactions from an accounting/reporting standpoint. Mr. Landreville, who takes over for Mr. Laval Bolduc as the Company's CFO, is a CPA, CA with over 30 years of experience in financial management. He is a former senior auditor at Deloitte and has held senior executive positions at a number of high-profile organizations in Europe and Canada, including most recently at Morneau Shepell.

Mr. Bolduc will remain a director of the Company and part of its management team as he gradually prepares to eventually retire at some point in 2018 from an illustrious professional career that included positions at institutions such as Bombardier Transport and La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

