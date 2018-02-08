"Yes I Am" Party Held by Cacharel

PARIS, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Yesterday a party was held for the international launch of Yes I Am by Cacharel, the new fragrance for women, with a performance by Izzy Bizu, face and music of the fragrance and DJ set by Kiddy Smile.

WHAT: Yes I Am by Cacharel, the new fragrance for women

Following the successes of Anaïs Anaïs, a girl's first perfume and best-seller Amor Amor, a declaration of first love, Cacharel honors the next life milestone, handing young women the house's first fragrance of independence: "Yes I Am."

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:https://www.multivu.com/players/fr/8270851-yes-i-am-nouveau-parfum-cacharel/

Intended to disrupt, Yes I Am interprets this generation of young women's newfound power in a way that is resolutely Cacharel. An all-new perfume design, one of the most powerful symbols of femininity, the red lipstick, is recast as a scent. A sequence of powerhouse colors, from its statement red spray top to its pale gold-toned collar and smoky black glass make this bottle a weapon of self-affirmation, a declaration of fully-owned femininity.

Synonymous with youth and liberty since 1978, Cacharel scents, like its fashion, have always expressed freedom of spirit - afeeling beautifully captured by Izzy Bizu and her music.

WHERE: 71 rue de la Fontaine au Roi 750011 Paris

WHEN: Wednesday, February 7th 2018

WHO: Iris Mittenaere, Nabilla Benattia, Thomas Vergara, Malika Ménard, Anthony Colette, Denitsa Ikonomova, Valérie Begue, Rachel Trapani, Ayem Nour, Awa Sy, Horia Ben Brahim, Noholita, Chloé Bleinc, among others.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/639361/Yes_I_Am_le_nouveau_parfum_Cacharel.jpg )

Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/fr/8270851-yes-i-am-nouveau-parfum-cacharel/

