Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Resolutions of PJSC NCSP Board of Directors: Nominees to PJSC NCSP Board of Directors to elect at EGM on 05.03.2018 08-Feb-2018 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Resolutions of PJSC NCSP Board of Directors: Nominees to PJSC NCSP Board of Directors to elect at EGM on 05.03.2018 08 February 2018 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP Group or the Group) (LSE: NCSP, Moscow Exchange: NMTP) reports that PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors on 07 February 2018 has approved the following resolutions related to the organization of the Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 05 March 2018. To approve the following nominees to the Board of Directors. Proposed by the Federal Agency for State Property Management on behalf of the Russian Federation: Dmitry Pristanskov, Alexander Tikhonov. Proposed by Transneft Service LLC: Rashid Sharipov, Sergey Andronov, Maksim Grishanin, Sergey Kireev, Nikolay Platonov. To approve the form and wording of the voting bulletins. To approve draft resolutions on the items of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting to communicate in electronic form to nominal holders identified in the register of PJSC NCSP shareholders. To appoint Rashid Sharipov, Chairman of PJSC NCSP Board of Directors as President at the extraordinary general meeting according to paragraph 4.2. of the Regulations on general meeting of shareholders of PJSC NCSP, to be succeeded in case of absence by Maxim Grishanin, member of PJSC NCSP Board of Directors. To appoint corporate secretary of PJSC NCSP Vladimir Matveev as Secretary of the extraordinary general meeting according to paragraph 4.3. of the Regulations on general meeting of shareholders of PJSC NCSP. About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2017. NCSP Group trades on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, Novorossiysk Grain Terminal LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: NOG TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 5192 End of Announcement EQS News Service 652683 08-Feb-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2018 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)