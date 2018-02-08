Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the telecom services industry. A prominent telecom services provider wanted to bolster customer acquisition, growth, and retention and match their offerings with the right target audiences. The client wanted to gain sufficient insights into the customer's preferences.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Customer analytics helps businesses gain a precise view of high-value customers and proactively cooperate with them."

The telecom services industry has changed drastically in the past couple of years owing to the constant innovations and developments and companies will continue to expand their operations at a global level. With growing concerns about the upsurge in capital expenditures, most service providers are planning to advance their network capabilities and develop their service portfolios to meet the rising demands of the customers.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to forecast the probability of the customer's to churn and identify potential ways to retain the most profitable ones. The client was able to ensure maximum customer lifetime value through personalized offerings.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Assess the probability of churn

Gain actionable insights into the brand affinity

This customer analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Tracking the customers at every point from their preferences to the probability of churn

Monitoring the customer usage data

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

