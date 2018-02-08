Global Consumer Markets Quick to Adopt to Latest Mobile Payment and Electronic Wallet Technologies

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The way consumers globally pay is changing. As shopping habits evolve, e-commerce and m-commerce methods such as in-app and one-click ordering are becoming increasingly popular. In addition, the exponential growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) is introducing a wealth of new payment use-applications. The promise of frictionless, secure transactions in real time from any payment device (be it a kiosk, smartphone, computer or payment terminal) is one that gives the consumer complete control over their purchasing experience. Electronic wallets and mobile ecommerce are continually gaining popularity due to rise of easy to use mobile apps while the market is driven by tech firms introducing new and secure devices & applications and by banks developing their own apps and providing on the go services for the customers. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, incorporates UGopherServices Limited in England and Wales.



With the incorporation of UGopherServices Limited, Gopher looks to expand its platform internationally. Since Gopher's acquisition of RWJ Marketing's assets and the incorporation of UGopherServices Corp. in the United States, Gopher has been approached by potential partners to provide services to international clientele. In order to maximize this international opportunity and shareholder value, Gopher established UGopherServices Limited, which was incorporated in England and Wales and will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary.



"We are looking to initially introduce our existing product and service offerings to clients internationally. As we further develop our offerings, such as an electronic wallet, in the United States we, we intend to offer these products internationally as well assuming there is a suitable fit" stated Gopher CEO Greg Bauer. Read this and more news for GOPH at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



In other Mobile Payments and Digital Commerce developments in the markets this week:

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), a global technology and value-added solutions group, this week launched its newest multi-channel payments platform, Netevia. Connecting and simplifying payments across sales channels through a single integration point, Netevia delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs. This model complements Net Element's ability to perform in a multi-channel environment, including point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce, mobile devices and will enable the company to perform in blockchain technology solutions.

A recent article on PYMNTS.com, PayPal's "Global Freelancer Insights Report" found that mobile is an important tool for freelancers, while security is also top of mind. In a corporate blog post detailing the results, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) said mobile payments, mobile apps and mobile communication are important tools for freelancers, with those surveyed noting mobile tools and the ability to invoice and receive payments on mobile devices is crucial for them. Additionally, PayPal said security is a big concern for freelancers, with 47 percent of those surveyed saying security is an important factor when choosing a payment method. While PayPal's survey found freelancers to be optimistic about their futures, they did admit an irregular income is their biggest challenge. Of the survey respondents, the majority of freelancers around the world expect business to grow in the future, with strong growth expected from those residing in Vietnam, India, the Philippines, Mexico and Argentina. At the same time, more than 50 percent of freelancers polled in Hong Kong, Russia and South Africa said irregular payments are an issue. Read the full article at:https://www.pymnts.com/news/mobile-payments/2018/paypal-freelancer-jobs-platforms/

MacRumors.com reported this week that Alipay, the mobile payment system offered by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), will soon be accepted in Apple retail stores across China, making it the first third-party mobile payment system to be accepted at brick-and-mortar Apple stores anywhere in the world (via Reuters). The partnership with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was announced in a statement on Wednesday by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial, which runs Alipay. Apple's regional China website, iTunes Store, and App Store have accepted Alipay for over a year, but Apple has now agreed to accept Alipay payments across all of its 41 local retail stores in the country, where Apple Pay has thus far received a lukewarm reception. Read more at:https://www.macrumors.com/2018/02/07/apple-retail-stores-china-alipay-mobile-payments/

