

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) announced several strategic steps to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance its financial performance. The initiatives are: actively pursue strategic alternatives for the Fayetteville Shale E&P and related midstream gathering assets; identify and implement structural, process and organizational changes to further reduce costs; and utilize funds realized from the foregoing to reduce debt, supplement Appalachia development capital, potentially return capital to shareholders, and for general corporate purposes.



'These announced initiatives continue a series of strategic actions that began in early 2016 to reposition our company to compete and win in the future. The future success of Southwestern Energy will always be underpinned by the legacy of our Fayetteville asset and our employees who will continue to build on that foundation,' said Bill Way, President and CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX