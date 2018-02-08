Europe E-books Market 2018-2022 - Growth of Digitization - Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.58%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "E-books Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

E-books market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging formats for publishing e-books. Publishers are offering e-books compatible with different ebook readers and devices to significantly drive the popularity of e-books. Publishing formats such as Mobi, EPUB, and KF8 are gaining preference among readers due to the high convenience offered. Also, these online book formats are user-friendly and compatible with several latest electronic devices.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing popularity of e-readers. Due to the growth of digitization and continuous technological improvement, consumers are extensively demanding for gadgets and digital devices such as e-readers. E-readers enables the readers to access wide library of reading content. E-readers are gaining prominence in the digital books market as they allow easy portability and access to expansive online book library at an extremely light weight. Also, the reducing prices of advanced e-readers is further encouraging the buyers to purchase e-readers.

Key Vendors

Amazon

Georg Von Holtzbrinck

Hachette Livre

HarperCollins Publishers

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Penguin Random House

Rakuten Kobo

Simon & Schuster

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Genre



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers and Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



