Europe E-books Market 2018-2022 - Growth of Digitization - Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.58%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "E-books Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
E-books market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging formats for publishing e-books. Publishers are offering e-books compatible with different ebook readers and devices to significantly drive the popularity of e-books. Publishing formats such as Mobi, EPUB, and KF8 are gaining preference among readers due to the high convenience offered. Also, these online book formats are user-friendly and compatible with several latest electronic devices.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing popularity of e-readers. Due to the growth of digitization and continuous technological improvement, consumers are extensively demanding for gadgets and digital devices such as e-readers. E-readers enables the readers to access wide library of reading content. E-readers are gaining prominence in the digital books market as they allow easy portability and access to expansive online book library at an extremely light weight. Also, the reducing prices of advanced e-readers is further encouraging the buyers to purchase e-readers.
Key Vendors
- Amazon
- Georg Von Holtzbrinck
- Hachette Livre
- HarperCollins Publishers
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Pearson
- Penguin Random House
- Rakuten Kobo
- Simon & Schuster
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Genre
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zr3knv/europe_ebooks?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716