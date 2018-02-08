sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Europe E-books Market 2018-2022 - Growth of Digitization - Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.58%

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "E-books Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

E-books market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging formats for publishing e-books. Publishers are offering e-books compatible with different ebook readers and devices to significantly drive the popularity of e-books. Publishing formats such as Mobi, EPUB, and KF8 are gaining preference among readers due to the high convenience offered. Also, these online book formats are user-friendly and compatible with several latest electronic devices.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing popularity of e-readers. Due to the growth of digitization and continuous technological improvement, consumers are extensively demanding for gadgets and digital devices such as e-readers. E-readers enables the readers to access wide library of reading content. E-readers are gaining prominence in the digital books market as they allow easy portability and access to expansive online book library at an extremely light weight. Also, the reducing prices of advanced e-readers is further encouraging the buyers to purchase e-readers.

Key Vendors

  • Amazon
  • Georg Von Holtzbrinck
  • Hachette Livre
  • HarperCollins Publishers
  • McGraw-Hill Education
  • Pearson
  • Penguin Random House
  • Rakuten Kobo
  • Simon & Schuster

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Genre

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zr3knv/europe_ebooks?w=5

