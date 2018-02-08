Global Dialysis Market to Reach a Market Size of $124 billion by 2023 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report titled Global Dialysis Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Dialysis Market is expected to attain a market size of $124 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Dialysis as a method has gained prominence and it is one of the preferred forms of treatments for chronic renal diseases and kidney failures, as compared to kidney transplantation. Patients suffering from heart or liver disease are not eligible for kidney transplantation; therefore, such patients choose dialysis as a method of treatment. Growing cases of kidney failures would drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Regionally, the North American region dominated the Global Dialysis market and would continue to be a dominant region all through the forecast period. Within the North American region, the U.S. Dialysis market is expected to reach $8,486.1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2017 -2023. The growth is due to significantly high diabetic and hypertension cases, and higher disposable income among the population in the region. Nevertheless, Asia pacific would be the fastest growing region, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China, Singapore, Australia, and India have unprecedented market potential, due to rise in disposable income, growth in the cases of kidney failures, and presence of large geriatric population.

Based on Type, the peritoneal dialysis segment dominated the U.S. Dialysis Market 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $14,945.6 million by 2023. The advantages of peritoneal dialysis over hemodialysis such as minimal clinical visits, negligible usage of needles, and easy-to-use machineries, would add to the growth of the peritoneal dialysis segment. Additionally, The Hemodialysis market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the period (2017- 2023).

Based on End users, the In-center Dialysis market dominated the Global Dialysis market in 2016, and would be a dominating end user segment throughout the forecast period. As per the Global Dialysis organization, there were more than 17,000 centers in over 161 countries as of 2015, which is expected to increase over the forecast period. The Home Dialysis market is expected grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 - 2023).

Within the products and services segment, Services segment dominated the Global Dialysis Market in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $43,889.4 million by 2023. The Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2017 - 2023.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe, with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Dialysis have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa, Davita Inc., Nipro Corporation, Diaverum, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Medivators Inc., and Nxstage Medical, Inc.

Global Dialysis Segmentation

By Type

Hemodialysis Conventional Hemodialysis Short Daily Hemodialysis Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)



By Product & Services

Equipment Dialysis Machines Water Treatment Systems Others

Consumables Dialyzers Catheters Others

Drugs

Services

By End User

In-center Dialysis

Home Dialysis

By Geography

North America Dialysis Market US Dialysis Market Canada Dialysis Market Mexico Dialysis Market Rest of North America Dialysis Market

Europe Dialysis Market Germany Dialysis Market U.K. Dialysis Market France Dialysis Market Russia Dialysis Market Spain Dialysis Market Italy Dialysis Market Rest of Europe Dialysis Market

Asia-Pacific Dialysis Market China Dialysis Market Japan Dialysis Market India Dialysis Market South Korea Dialysis Market Singapore Dialysis Market Australia Dialysis Market Rest of Asia-Pacific Dialysis Market

LAMEA Dialysis Market Brazil Dialysis Market Argentina Dialysis Market UAE Dialysis Market Saudi Arabia Dialysis Market South Africa Dialysis Market Nigeria Dialysis Market Rest of LAMEA Dialysis Market



Companies Profiled

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa

Davita Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Diaverum

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd

Medivators Inc.

Nxstage Medical, Inc.

