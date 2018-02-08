MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/18 -- Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Canada Strategic Metals" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: CJC)(FRANKFURT: YXEN)(OTCBB: CJCFF) and Matamec Exploration Inc (TSX VENTURE: MAT) are pleased to announce the beginning of the 2018 winter work program at the Sakami Gold Project. The program will consist of a minimum of 5,000 meters of drilling focusing on the La Pointe area.

Past drill results from the La Pointe area outlined consistent gold mineralization over 700 meters on strike and 450 meters along the plunge to a vertical depth of 300 meters.

Previous drill results highlights from the La Pointe area:

-- 4.94 g/t Au over 21.05 m, including 6.35 g/t Au over 10.55 m (PT-16-92) -- 4.01 g/t Au over 22.6 m, including 7.21 g/t Au over 7.00 m (PT-13-67) -- 6.86 g/t Au over 9.60 m, including 9.49 g/t Au over 6.50 m (PT-15-87) -- 2.51 g/t Au over 48.20 m, including 6.93 g/t Au over 12.00 m (PT-14-79)

(i)Core length; the true thickness is between 70 to 95% of the core length.

The mineralization is hosted in a paragneiss with very fine aersenopyrite-pyrrotite mineralization associated with strong silicification. The zone is located at the contact between the La Grande Sub-Province and Opinaca Sub-Province. The campaign will focus on testing mineralization at depth and along the strike to the north-west side of the Zone 25.

Jean-Sebastien Lavallee (OGQ #773), geologist, shareholder, Executive Chairman and Exploration Manager of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects covering over 57,084 hectares in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit www.csmetals.ca.

To view the map associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1107095e.pdf

