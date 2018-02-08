CSP Inc.: CSPi Secures Additional $1.9M Contract with Broward College for IT Managed Services

BOSTON, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (https://www.cspi.com/) (NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of IT managed services, security solutions and packet capture products, today announces that CSPi's Technology Solutions (https://www.cspi.com/it-solutions/) division has won an additional $1.9M contract to provide IT managed services to Broward College, a high quality, higher education institution providing two and four year degrees to the community of South Florida. As part of this contract CSPi will design, deploy, integrate and manage a private cloud to support enterprise applications. CSPi will also deploy a new campus WLAN and NAC Solution forming a solid foundation needed for secure high-availability, scalability and growing demand to support IoT devices.

"Our mission is to help students achieve their educational dreams. This demands technology that is not only high-performing but more importantly reliable and readily available. Yet, shrinking technology budgets have forced us to rethink the way we do business," said Patti Barney, Vice President, Information Technology, Broward College. "Having industry experts like CSPi to run all mission critical IT operations has allowed staff and faculty to focus on the success of our students, classroom innovation and not just the technology."

Broward had several needs which went into the decision. First, the College needed a better way to manage enterprise applications as it was seeing higher demand for network access, both from internal and external users, as well as wireless and IoT devices. With the increase in outside access, Broward had a particular interest in ensuring network security. With this in mind, CSPi, proposed several technologies:

The installation of a dedicated secure private cloud to boost application performance and consolidation.

Campus wide WLAN solution to support student, faculty and guest access.

NAC solution to ensure that the network is protected from unauthorized wired or wireless devices and to ensure that access is granted to authorized users.

These advanced services will build upon the already in progress effort to migrate Broward to a full cloud environment for improved IT response and student experience through enhanced performance, security and robustness across its various campus and center locations in Broward County, Florida.

"Broward College is a forward-thinking institution in the way that they are restructuring how they deliver services to their students and faculty. They recognize the balance needed between security and easy access. Thus they paid particular attention to our security expertise to ensure that their data is secure and protected in a cloud environment," said Nick Monfreda, Vice President, Managed Services, CSPi. "As consumption models continue to evolve, the College understands the strategic importance of effective and efficient technology as a key component of their business success. We're proud to help Broward realize their vision of implementing a state of the art technology infrastructure, but also overseeing the day-to-day operations."

CSPi's Technology Solutions division was selected not only for its managed services technical abilities and its Vital Managed IT Services customizable offerings, but also for its ability to offer level three escalations and beyond. In addition, CSPi employs a team of highly experienced professional services engineers who support MSP clients with complex technical escalations and additional IT architecture needs.

"The process of upgrading a network infrastructure is a joint effort. Broward College is a great partner who works closely with our systems architects to build a best-of-breed solution fully optimized for their needs of accessibility and security," said Victor Dellovo, CEO, CSPi. "We thank them for their confidence and look forward to continuing our strong relationship for the foreseeable future."

CSPi's Vital Managed IT Services (https://www.cspi.com/it-solutions/managed-services/) offering is a robust portfolio of services allowing customer to select the plan that best matches their requirements, including:

Server/desktop/printer management and monitoring

Network management and monitoring

Managed wireless services

Managed unified communications

Managed and hosted backup

Cloud services

Staff augmentation

About Broward College

Broward College, established in 1959, was challenged in maintaining its infrastructure, as well as a consistent IT management and security process, as the technology realm continued to evolve. They were seeking a vendor that could provide management, monitoring and protection of their cross-campus system. Broward College has the third largest enrollment among the 28 members of the Florida College System. It operates three main campuses, an online campus, as well as several satellite centers; all serving more than 63,000 students annually and employing a faculty and staff of 4,800.

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions - the High Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and Technology Solutions - with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi's cybersecurity solutions protect an organization's critical assets to minimize, or remove, the impact of the inevitable data breach. Our ARIA Software Defined Security platform solves the complexities associated with securing devops environments, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom ARC intelligent adapters. CSPi's Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and security services by partnering with best in class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24x365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across majors industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking and Wireless & Mobility. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com (http://www.cspi.com/)

Myricom and ARIA are trademarks of CSP Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Amy Carey

CSPi

Email: amy.carey@cspi.com (mailto:amy.carey@cspi.com)

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. The Company cautions that numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made by the Company. Such risks include general economic conditions, market factors, competitive factors and pricing pressures, and others described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Please refer to the section on forward-looking statements included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.