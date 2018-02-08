Neverfail, provider of mission-critical cloud, business continuity, cloud workspaces and cloud file storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Paolo Di Leo as Director of Sales for the EMEA region. Di Leo will be based in Neverfail's London facility.

Di Leo will be responsible for developing sales strategies and leading operations to support demand for Neverfail's mission-critical cloud and disaster recovery services in the EMEA market. Neverfail recently opened a new datacenter near the financial and business centers of the UK and Europe to expand its cloud practice for global enterprises and make it easier for existing US clients to scale and serve the EMEA market.

Prior to joining Neverfail, Di Leo served as Regional Channel Manager for Akamai Technologies for the UK and Ireland, and as Head of Sales, Cloud Networking for Citrix in Northern Europe.

"Paolo's background in cloud and channel sales is an ideal fit and his proven leadership in developing new and existing market segments will be a major asset for us in the coming years. We're excited he will be heading our sales efforts and expansion in EMEA," said Eric Vaughn, CRO of Neverfail.

"Neverfail's impressive footprint and breadth of cloud technology delivers the dependability needed for business on a global enterprise level, while creating new opportunities and efficiencies," said Paolo Di Leo, Director of Sales, EMEA for Neverfail. "I'm excited to support Neverfail in their next phase of growth."

About Neverfail

Neverfail enables IT to meet or exceed service level agreements by providing continuous availability to applications, data and infrastructure. We do this by providing bulletproof-technology, industry-leading experience, and a complete dedication to customer success. For more information on Neverfail solutions, contact the company at 512-600-4300 or visit their website at www.neverfail.com. You can follow Neverfail on Twitter at twitter.com/neverfail.

