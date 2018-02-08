Albert Technologies, makers of AI marketing platform Albert, today announced its CEO Or Shani has been named a winner in the 2018 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Since 2010, Shani has been actively rewriting the course of history for the marketing industry, beginning by reverse engineering the logic and intuition of digital marketing teams to create AlbertTM, a completely autonomous digital marketer that drives digital marketing campaigns from start to finish.

Shani has since guided the company from its technical roots to a fast-growing category leader. Brands like Natori, Dole, Gallery Furniture and others are now using Albert to analyze, execute and optimize digital marketing campaigns. Through his work guiding brands' adoption of Albert, Shani is simultaneously shaping how humans and machines will work together across industries.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the BIG Innovation Awards and its accomplished panel of judges," said Or Shani. "In our first year on the market, 'innovation' was the word we used to describe the technology. This year it's how we describe the shift of an entire industry. This award is a testament to Albert's ongoing commitment to rethinking efficiencies and transforming business practices."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the 2018 BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions and provide feedback.

"This year's winners show the diversity of innovation and its impact on the economy, our cultures and the world as a whole," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Or Shani, CEO of Albert, as he is leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

About Albert

Albert, created by Albert Technologies, LTD. (AIM: ALB.L), is the world's first and only fully autonomous digital marketer. The enterprise-level artificial intelligence platform drives digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert liberates businesses from the data and technology complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale not possible by human teams. "He" accomplishes this by wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. Brands such as Harley Davidson, Gallery Furniture, Natori, and Dole Asia credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. Visit albert.ai.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005693/en/

Contacts:

Channel V Media

Gretel Going, 212.680.0179

CEO

gretel@channelvmedia.com

or

Business Intelligence Group

Maria Jimenez, +1 (909) 529-2737

Chief Operating Officer

jmaria@bintelligence.com

