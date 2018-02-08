New Facility Enhances Customer Support Capabilities

Apex Supply Chain Technologies Ltd. has expanded its presence to better serve its growing European customer base. An official opening ceremony was held at Apex House, the company's new facility in Hartlebury, Worcestershire, on Wednesday, 7th February 2018 for customers, area dignitaries, industry partners and employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005769/en/

Apex Unveils State-of-the-Art European HQ to Enhance Customer Support Capabilities and Respond to Increasing Demand for Self-Serve Automation (Photo: Business Wire)

More than double the size of the its previous UK footprint Apex House is a 46,000-square-foot facility bringing together employees from assembly, sales, operations, customer support and administration across multiple locations into a single, customer-focused facility.

Central to this facility is a purpose-built, 3,750-square-foot Technology Centre, featuring the latest Apex solutions for demonstrations and ample meeting space for customer training. It also promotes collaboration across employees, customers and partners.

"By investing in a larger footprint at a single location for our European operations, Apex is positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers," says Julian Adams, CEO of Apex Supply Chain Technologies, Ltd. "As our customers and prospects see the positive impact self-serve automation has on operational processes, Apex can more easily meet their changing needs."

Apex established a UK presence in 2011. Since then, it has expanded the application of self-serve, automation technology to a set of industry sectors as diverse as retail, restaurants, foodservice, warehousing, logistics, and industrial manufacturing.

Notes to Editors: Apex provides world-class, self-serve automation technology for use in a variety of industries. Our solutions track billions of transactions to help thousands of customers worldwide improve operational processes while decreasing costs and increasing productivity.

With European headquarters in Hartlebury, UK, Apex serves the EU community. Apex also has offices in Australia, Germany, South America and Poland, and its world headquarters is in Mason, Ohio USA. For more information, visit the Apex website (https://www.apexsupplychain.com/gb/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/ApexSupplyChain) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/apex-supply-chain-technologies/).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005769/en/

Contacts:

Willoughby PR

Stuart Haynes, 0121 456 3004

stuart@wpragency.co.uk

or

Nicole Laffan, 0121 456 3004

nicolel@wpragency.co.uk

or

Hannah Mason, 0121 456 3004

HannahM@wpragency.co.uk