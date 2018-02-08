Technavio market research analysts forecast the global calcium carbonate marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005507/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global calcium carbonate market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global calcium carbonate market based on end-user (paint, plastics, paper, and adhesives and sealants), type (GCC and PCC), and geography (Americas, APAC, Europe, and ROW).

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global calcium carbonate market:

Importance of PCC in the paper industry

Increasing consumption in the paints and coatings industry

Importance of PCC in the paper industry

The importance of PCC is rising in the paper industry mainly because of its superior characteristics and features. PCC is generally used as a coating pigment, filler additive, brightening agent, and surface finish additive in the paper industry. In addition, it is preferred in the paper industry owing to its fine particle size and controlled and effortless application. It also enhances the gloss and promotes bonding in the paper.

PCC is one of most widely used minerals in the paper industry. Besides, since it is manufactured by the chemical processes, manufacturers can optimize and control the physical and chemical properties of the PCC particles. The particle size, surface chemistry, surface area, particle size distribution, and particle shape can be optimized as per the requirement. In addition, synthesized PCC is usually brighter and whiter than the other filler minerals such as kaolin and some GCC grades. PCC is one of the cost-effective mineralsused in the production of high-quality paper and paperboard and other expensive additives, wood pulp, and minerals. The demand for PCC in the paper industry is increasing because of its better performance. Paper manufacturers opt for PCC to produce brighter paper with decent printing surfaces.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio formetals and minerals, "The demand for paper and paperboard products is expected to increase at a considerable rate in the next five years. This is attributed to the growth in the printing, packaging, and labeling applications. For instance, the global specialty paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. Therefore, the growth in the paper industry will boost the consumption of PCC. This will subsequently boost the growth in the global calcium carbonate market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global calcium carbonate market segmentation

The paper end-user segment dominated the global calcium carbonatemarket by contributing to approximately 40% of the overall share. It was followed by the plastics, paint, and adhesives and sealants segments respectively.

APAC was the leading region for the global calcium carbonate market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 55%. It was followed by Europe and the Americas respectively. APAC's share is projected to increase during the forecast period, which will not be the same for the other two regions, as both Europe's and the Americas' market share is estimated to decrease.

Big savings with Technavio this February!

Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

OR

Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208005507/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com