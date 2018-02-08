wysker announced today the global launch of the new wysker shopping app on the Google Play Store. Its single-button navigation allows users to discover new products to buy at up to 20 items per second. A unique and innovative mobile shopping experience that comes with its own Ethereum-based token to reward users for their interactions.

"By bringing the concept of window shopping to the mobile world, people can now discover products at hyperspeed. Just imagine a whole day of shopping compressed into a single wysker session," said Tobias Haag, Founder and CEO of wysker. "We went a step further by integrating a token-based reward system that directly connects users with advertisers."

This concept attracted over 1'500 investors, raising more than $2.1m through its ongoing Initial Coin Offering (ICO). wysker was founded in 2016 by siblings Tobias Haag (ex-Google) and Dr. Ann-Lauriene Haag (McGill Physicist) together with Kai Jäger (ex-Microsoft) with the mission to shift power back to the users through decentralizing consumer data.

The team plans to release its iOS version for all iPhone users at the end of February 2018.

