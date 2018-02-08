Global Cannabis Applications Corp.: Global Cannabis Partners with Global Marketing Firm BuzzHunter for its Upcoming Citizen Green ICO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry, today announced that it has engaged BuzzHunter, an international branding agency, that works with large and small companies, including Fortune 500 clients, to accelerate its go-to-market strategies and launch its initial coin offering (ICO). BuzzHunter will use its extensive experience to create a world-class brand across all aspects of the Company including the upcoming ICO of GCAC's own Citizen Green token.

"I am delighted to have Hanan and his impressive team at BuzzHunter working toward building a brand that captures the GCAC vision and ensures the successful launch of the Citizen Green token ICO," said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC. "BuzzHunter joins at a critical time as we expand our relationships with leading cannabis partners in Israel. Israel is well known for its thought leadership in all areas of medical cannabis, including research product development and technology, all of which are key components of the Citizen Green technology solution. I look forward to working with Hanan and his team as we build upon our own vision and develop a world class brand for the emerging medical cannabis industry around the globe."

"We are very excited about the unique opportunity to be part of the GCAC team and establishing Citizen Green technology as the brand for all things medical cannabis," said Hanan Gelbendorf, BuzzHunter CEO. "We are impressed with GCAC's vision to create and build trust in medical cannabis, by combining advanced scientific canna research with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies in a blockchain environment to create better outcomes for medical cannabis patients. This is the essence of the Citizen Green brand as represented by GCAC's 'Pain to Strain' trademark."

BuzzHunter is an international Branding Agency, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. In the 10 years since its founding, BuzzHunter has specialized in quickly transforming the go-to-market strategies of its clients to enable them to achieve their goals. The agency has ongoing engagements with Fortune 500 companies and early-stage start-ups, in addition to organizations that promote important causes. With clients on five continents, in a wide range of industries including pharmaceutical, industrial, communication, hi-tech, fin-tech, e-commerce and non-profit, the agency leverages the unique sprint-agile creative process to deliver results on time and within budget.

BuzzHunter will help GCAC in the launch of the coming Citizen Green initial coin offering. By integrating best in class marketing strategies with emerging ICO marketing programs used in the highly successful Bankera ICO, BuzzHunter will create a one of kind loyalty brand in the medical cannabis space, represented by its technology solution. This solution driven by its proprietary data algorithm will be of high value by licensed producers, cannabis product manufacturers, pharmacies, dispensaries and insurance providers around the world.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, reg tech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in medical cannabis. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

For more information about the Company, please visit online at www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website (www.thecse.com ) .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.

