SNOMED International: SNOMED CT supports athlete care at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang

London, United Kingdom, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOMED International announced today that its SNOMED CT global standardized clinical terminology will be used to support athlete care and treatment at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

Used in more than 50 countries worldwide, SNOMED CT is an international standard for clinical terminology. It enables the global exchange and analysis of clinical information in electronic health records through a codified language that spans countries, languages and health information systems. SNOMED International demonstrates its commitment to excellence in healthcare at the Olympic Games through its charter support of the Olympic Healthcare Interoperability (OHI) Initiative, set to launch March 6, 2018.

The SNOMED technology will be deployed through GE Healthcare's Athlete Management Solution (AMS) - an analytics tool that collects multiple kinds of data, including imaging scans, patient vitals, and venue, event and sport-specific information, and provides real-time dashboards that help medical staff identify trends in injury and illness.

"As an international organisation committed to the interoperability of health information, SNOMED International is pleased to help support athlete health at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games," said Don Sweete, CEO of SNOMED International. "Harnessing the power of structured clinical terminology, SNOMED CT makes it easier for data to be portable from one system to another, and from one Olympic Games to the next", Sweete offered.

Designed by clinicians for clinicians, SNOMED CT's 340,000+ clinical concepts enable a unique partnership with technologies so that clinicians can record information in the language and level of detail they prefer. SNOMED CT enables the full benefits of health information systems to be achieved by supporting both clinical data capture, and the effective retrieval and reuse of clinical information.

"Standardized data collection and real-time analytics are key to delivering high quality, efficient care at the Olympic Games," said Jonathan Murray, Managing Director, Research Circle Technology, GE Healthcare. "Through our work with SNOMED International and the Athlete Management Solution (AMS), we will bring global standardized clinical terminology to Korea for the first time, helping clinicians to promote athlete's health and ensure they are best positioned to compete."

To learn more, visit www.snomed.org (http://www.snomed.org/).

About SNOMED International:

SNOMED International is a not-for-profit organization that owns and maintains SNOMED CT, the world's most comprehensive healthcare terminology product. We play an essential role in improving the health of humankind by determining standards for a codified language representing groups of clinical terms. This enables healthcare information to be exchanged globally for the benefit of patients and other stakeholders. We are committed to the rigorous evolution of our products and services to deliver continuous innovation for the global healthcare community. SNOMED International is the trading name of the International Health Terminology Standards Development Organisation.

About SNOMED CT:

SNOMED CT is the world's most comprehensive healthcare terminology product. SNOMED CT is rigorously evolved to meet the diverse, varying needs of clinicians and other stakeholders across different disciplines, sectors and geographies. The value to patients, healthcare providers, vendors and government departments is clear. SNOMED CT provides precise, exchangeable medical data resulting in better health records, clinical decisions and data analysis; Helping clinicians save time, money and lives.

