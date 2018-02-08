Fraud Detection & Prevention Market to Reach a Market Size of $42.6 billion by 2023 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market (2017 - 2023), published by KBV Research, the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market size is expected to reach $42.6 billion by 2023, rising at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. The global fraud detection and prevention market growth is driven due to factors such as rapid growth in the adoption of big data analytics, cloud computing services and unparalleled growth in mobile banking. Cloud infrastructure is a perfect platform for various organizations to meet cloud security compliance requirements for encryption, separation of duties and allow access controls for protected data.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including mergers & acquisitions, product launches, partnership and the financial strength of the companies in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, SAP SE and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Fraud Detection & Prevention market.

Fraud analytics is majorly used to analyze various kinds of stored data and gathered information and convert the same into actionable insights, and eventually detect fraud to take necessary actions as necessary. The fraud analytics solution would grow at the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, due to its significant value in analyzing various forms of data and then converting the same into actionable insights. Growing adoption of advanced analytics techniques, competitive intelligence, and analysis and formation of meaningful insights that enable better business decisions are some the additional factors driving the market growth. Predictive analytics and big data analytics solutions are the two potential fraud analytics types and would witness considerably higher growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on types, the On-Premise market held the largest market share within the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market, in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market segment till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period.

Based on Verticals, the BFSI segment held the largest market share within the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market, in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 17.1 % during the forecast period. The growth is due to growing fraudulent activities, specifically in digital transactions. Rise in the demand for advanced authentication provides tremendous opportunities for market growth in the government sector. In addition, the retail segment would grow at the highest CAGR, due to growing incidences of card related frauds, and revenue loses. The Retail market would garner market size of $5,332.2 million by 2023.

North America was the leading region with highest adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in 2016. The adoption of the application was due to industrial expansion and rise in fraudulent activities in the North American region. Enterprises are highly susceptible to fraudulent activities, resulting in financial losses; therefore, the adoption of analytical solutions witnessed a significant growth in the region. Massive amounts of enterprise data and the technological advancements have driven the need for detection and prevention solutions, globally.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe, with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and detailed company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), SAP SE, Bae Systems, ACI Worldwide, Inc., NCR Corporation, Martin Dawes Systems Limited (Lavastorm), and ThreatMetrix.

Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Segmentation

By Components

Services

Solution Authentication Single Factor Authentication Multi Factor Authentication Fraud Analytics Predictive Analytics Customer Analytics Social Media Analytics Big Data Analytics Behavioural Analytics



By Organization Sizes

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Types

On Demand

On Premise

By Verticals

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Real Estate

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Life Sciences

Retail

Others

By Geographies

North America Fraud Detection & Prevention Market US Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Canada Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Mexico Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Rest of North America Fraud Detection & Prevention Market

Europe Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Germany Fraud Detection & Prevention Market UK Fraud Detection & Prevention Market France Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Russia Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Spain Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Italy Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Rest of Europe Fraud Detection & Prevention Market

Asia Pacific Fraud Detection & Prevention Market China Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Japan Fraud Detection & Prevention Market India Fraud Detection & Prevention Market South Korea Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Singapore Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Australia Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Rest of Asia Pacific Fraud Detection & Prevention Market

LAMEA Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Brazil Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Argentina Fraud Detection & Prevention Market UAE Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Saudi Arabia Fraud Detection & Prevention Market South Africa Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Nigeria Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Rest of LAMEA Fraud Detection & Prevention Market



Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

SAP SE

Bae Systems

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Martin Dawes Systems Limited (Lavastorm)

ThreatMetrix

