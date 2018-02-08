

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oprah Winfrey has ruled out chances of her running for American presidency.



She put an end to speculations during a conversation with Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda on her podcast SuperSoul Sunday.



Discussing their social platforms, Miranda confirmed that he would not consider running for public office.



'I'm not either!' Winfrey said to a roar of applause from the audience at New York City's Apollo Theater.



The Broadway icon responded by saying that 'being Oprah is a more powerful position than president.'



The US media was abuzz with reports that people were so impressed by Oprah Winfrey's epic speech at the Golden Globes last month that they now see a presidential candidate for the 2020 election in the pro-Democrat celebrity.



Seth Meyers, the host for the ceremony, in his opening monologue toyed with the idea of a possible Oprah Winfrey presidential campaign.



Delivering the most empowering speech of the night after receiving the prestigious Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, Oprah Winfrey said 'Hope for a new day is here'.



That sounded a lot like the start of a presidential campaign, and within minutes, the Oprah2020 hashtag began trending on Twitter.



Prominent persons have voiced their support to Winfrey to seek the Democratic nomination for president and challenge Trump in 2020.



But the popular host of the Oprah Winfrey Show ruled out such prospects since then.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX