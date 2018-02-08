Professional Autograph Authentication Services Announces Exclusive Jockey Partnership

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / Professional Autograph Authentication Services (P.A.A.S) is proud to announce that we have secured an exclusive partnership between two outstanding jockeys and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

These two jockeys, John Velasquez and Jose Ortiz, will be sporting the Hard Rock logo on their silks in some important upcoming races. The Hard Rock logo is one that is recognized globally and immediately brings to mind music, fun, and entertainment.

Velasquez and Ortiz are both native Puerto Ricans who came to the United States to pursue their careers as jockeys. In 2012, Velasquez was elected to the Hall of Fame. This was the same year that Ortiz first arrived in the United States. By this time, Velasquez had already achieved 4,800 big wins. By 2014, he was the leading money-earning jockey in the history of horse racing.

Ortiz has already made his mark in horse racing at the young age of 24, earning the Eclipse Award for the top jockey in 2017. He had a winning year in 2016 and became the leading jockey in the nation in terms of wins and purse earnings. He underwent minor knee surgery in early December of 2017 after a fall but soon returned to take his 267th win of the year with a victory in late December at Gulfstream Park.

One of the races in which the jockeys will take part in is the Florida Derby. John Velasquez is the reigning champ, riding to victory on Always Dreaming in 2017. This race is held every year at Gulfstream Park. It is currently run either at the end of March or the beginning of April. The road to the Triple Crown starts at the Florida Derby - it has a reputation as being a preparation for what lies ahead.

The Triple Crown consists of a series of three races - the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and the Belmont Stakes. In 2017, both Velasquez and Ortiz were winners in Triple Crown races. Velasquez won the Kentucky Derby, and Ortiz won the Belmont Stakes. For Ortiz, this was his first Triple Crown win.

Professional Autograph Authentication Services sees this exclusive jockey partnership as the start of an ongoing association between our clients and Hard Rock Casinos.

We are happy to announce this collaboration because the question of endorsements in the field of horse racing is often complicated. Advertising rules are different in each state. For instance, in some states like New York, the owner of a horse must give permission for a jockey to wear a corporate logo. Organizing this can be problematic because a jockey may not know until a day or so before the race which horse he will be riding.

The experience of our President, Michael Frost, has enabled him to put this deal together successfully. Being a sports agent and working in the field of authentication for over 30 years has given him a wide range of contacts in the entertainment and sporting industries. He was uniquely positioned to pull together a deal of this nature.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will benefit from the publicity these two jockeys are likely to generate. However, horse-racing will also benefit by drawing new crowds to view the races. They will be looking forward to experiencing the combination of the fun and excitement of Hard Rock with the adrenalin rush of watching horses gallop to the finish line.

Professional Autograph Authentication Services is on the verge of announcing another endorsement for the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. We are looking forward with great anticipation to the coming year in horse racing, as we believe Velasquez and Ortiz will continue to perform on the racetrack.

For More Information, Contact

Michael Frost

Professional Autograph Authentication Services

2101 South Ocean Drive Suite 2708 Hollywood Florida 33019

(954) 450-4283

specialagent711@aol.com

SOURCE: Professional Autograph Authentication Services